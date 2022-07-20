C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 13.5% Higher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.23. 18,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 632,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,631,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

