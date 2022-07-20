Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Calix stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,141. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 363,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

