Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 11.4% This Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $7,392.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

