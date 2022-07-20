Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $6,013.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.51 or 0.06578740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00099321 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

