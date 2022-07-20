Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

