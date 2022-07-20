Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 27.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $9,372,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

CWH stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.79. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

