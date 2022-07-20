Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,748. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.