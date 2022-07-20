Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.