Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,595,495 shares of company stock worth $118,052,587. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cannae Stock Performance

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CNNE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,946. Cannae has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

