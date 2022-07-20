Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Canyon Services Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66. Canyon Services Group has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$7.69.
Canyon Services Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.