Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Canyon Services Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66. Canyon Services Group has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$7.69.

Canyon Services Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

