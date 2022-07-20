Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

Capri Trading Up 6.2 %

CPRI opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

