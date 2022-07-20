Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $929,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,618 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,317. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.