Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 101,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

