Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 9,625 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,531. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

