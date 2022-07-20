CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.38 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.