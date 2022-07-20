CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.