CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
