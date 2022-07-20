Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.