Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.
See Also
