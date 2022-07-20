Catex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,439.90 (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $115,439.90 and approximately $25.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Catex Token Profile
Catex Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.
Catex Token Coin Trading
