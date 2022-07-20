Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note issued on Sunday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

