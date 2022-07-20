Centene Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of CNC opened at $91.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

