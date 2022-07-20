Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells $97,400.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 810,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,607.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $45,773.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 1,177,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,940. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

