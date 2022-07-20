Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

