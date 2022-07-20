Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.