Centric Cash (CNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00066353 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

