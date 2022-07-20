Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.38

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.38 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 89.42 ($1.07). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.06), with a volume of 17,281,961 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.47) to GBX 121 ($1.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.18).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,283.59). In other Centrica news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,041.84). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,449 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,283.59). Insiders purchased 17,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,358 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.