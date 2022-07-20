Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 22,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,522,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.