Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Raised by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 1.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $226.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

