Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

