Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
