Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

CQP stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Stories

