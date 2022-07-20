Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Update

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 122,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 3,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,864.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, Chairman John Mazarakis bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,864.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,124 shares of company stock worth $216,376 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,826,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $2,618,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REFI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

REFI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,691. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

