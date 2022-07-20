China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.
China BlueChemical Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.
About China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
