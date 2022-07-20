China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Molybdenum alerts:

China Molybdenum Price Performance

Shares of OTC CMCLF opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a 12 month low of 0.40 and a 12 month high of 0.84.

China Molybdenum Company Profile

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Molybdenum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Molybdenum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.