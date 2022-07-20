China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

