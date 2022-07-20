Choreo LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

