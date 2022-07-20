Choreo LLC Sells 69 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $628.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.95 and a 200-day moving average of $706.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

