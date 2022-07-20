Choreo LLC Sells 807 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,103,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,679,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

