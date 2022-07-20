Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $73.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.35.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,343. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

