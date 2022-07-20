Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 140,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 146,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624,086. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

