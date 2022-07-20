Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

abrdn (LON:ABDNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.79) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.11) to GBX 195 ($2.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of abrdn to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 175 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.21) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 178.57 ($2.13).

ABDN traded down GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 157.74 ($1.89). 8,695,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 148.75 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.59). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.91.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

