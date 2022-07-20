Civilization (CIV) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Civilization (CIV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $277,161.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,755.03 or 0.99968193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Civilization Profile

CIV is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

