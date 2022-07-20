Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,924. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

