Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 773 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 104.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.78. 22,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

