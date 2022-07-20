Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,092. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

