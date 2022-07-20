Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.08. 29,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

