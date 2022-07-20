Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.42. 4,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

