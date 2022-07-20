Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SandRidge Energy worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $619.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

