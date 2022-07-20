Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,579. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.22 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

