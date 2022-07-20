Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 30,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

