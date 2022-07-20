Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

