Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

VET traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,224. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

